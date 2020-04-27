GAA President John Horan says the hurling and football championships could run into 2021.

He also said there was no truth in the reports that there were plans to allow inter-county teams to resume training in the summer.

Horan said the club game will be first to get back up and running when it’s safe to do so.

The GAA said earlier this month it was “highly unlikely” that the Championships would begin before the month of July and Horan said there could be a further delay due to the ban on mass gatherings until the end of August.

The Premier League will hold further talks this week as it targets a June return behind closed doors.

Football has been suspended in England since the 13th of March – and will only return if the UK government says it can.

It’s yet to be decided if matches will be held at approved stadiums or a neutral venue.

The Premier League remain committed to playing the final 92 games of the season

Meanwhile, Serie A is moving closer to a return after the Italian Prime Minister announced the country is set to ease lockdown restrictions.

Italian clubs will be allowed to train fully on the 18th of May and the league could resume in early June.

There were 12 rounds of games to play in Serie A when the season was suspended on the 9th of March.

The Women’s Six Nations could be moved to a different time of the year in an attempt to increase exposure.

Organisers are considering creating a new window for the women’s competition to avoid clashing with the men’s tournament in the traditional February-March slot.

There was no title sponsor for the women’s competition this season for the second year running and there is no prize money on off either compared to the 18 million euro available in the men’s tournament.

Formula 1 bosses say they are increasingly confident the season will start on July the 5th with the Austrian Grand Prix.

The opening 10 races of the season have all either been postponed or cancelled.

The French Grand Prix has become the second race to confirm it won’t go ahead at all in 2020 along with Monaco, while the other 8 have been postponed.

This year’s British Grand Prix will have to take place behind closed doors in July, if it can still go ahead.