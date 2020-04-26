PREMIER LEAGUE

The Chairman of the Dutch FA says it’s “probably not realistic” to complete the Premier League season in full

The Dutch Eredivisie voided this season this week after government restrictions were put in place

There are still 92 games left to be played din the Premier League season.

Just Spee of KNVB says he doubts there will be enough time.

Talks are expected to continue next week about a possible return to Premier League action in June

Matches are likely to be held behind closed doors, but will only be allowed to take place when it’s safe to do so.

The Sunday Times says it’s widely accepted by players and managers that they’ll need four weeks of training and preparation before any action can get underway.

It has also been reported that Arsenal , whose manger Mikel Arteta suffered form Covid 19, will be the first club to go back training, possibly tomorrow.

==

Everton say they are “appalled” by the behaviour of Moise Kean after he allegedly breached the coronavirus government guidelines.

The country remains in lockdown due to the pandemic but social media posts appeared to show the forward at a party.

The club says it’s “strongly expressed its disappointment to the player.”

===

Chelsea players have been told to keep supporting charities and the NHS – but they don’t need to take a pay cut.

Talks are continuing between the squad and the Premier League club about how they’re contributing during the coronavirus crisis.

Chelsea have also confirmed they won’t be furloughing staff and they will continue to be paid in full.

===

NFL

Tom Brady received an apology from Tampa Mayor Jane Castor on social media for his ejection from a city park

Brady was working out in a downtown park last Monday closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

===

HORSE RACING

The former Mick Halford trained Exultant took the top honours in Hong Kong this morning

The six year old won the Group one QEII Cup at Sha Tin, where horse racing is continuing behind closed doors.

The horse was called Irishcorrespondent when trained in Ireland.

===

MARATHON

A number of charity fund raising efforts will be made today to mark what would have been the London Marathon.

The event has been postponed until the 4th of October because of the coronavirus pandemic.

People who would have taken part are being encouraged to walk, run or exercise for 2-point-6 miles or 26 minutes.