SOCCER

Talks have been taking place between the Premier League and ministers in the UK about restarting the football season once lockdown measures have been eased.

It’s been six weeks since the English top-flight was suspended to stop the spread of COVID-19.

A return to action in June is being considered – with matches expected to be played behind closed doors.

The Premier League are also in discussions with rights holders about the potential for broadcasting all 92 remaining games.

Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward, has warned fans that it might not be “business as usual” in the next transfer window.

He says the “scale of challenge” facing clubs after the shutdown could make for a very uncertain market and few big-money deals.

CORONAVIRUS

Sport Ireland Chief Executive, John Treacy, admits it could be some time before contact sports resume in Ireland.

He says it’ll be trickier for sports without physical distancing to get back underway soon and he expects non-contact sports to resume more swiftly when restrictions are relaxed.

Former GAA President, Sean Kelly, has meanwhile urged the association not to write off this year’s Championship yet and to explore options later this year.

RUGBY

England prop Joe Marler is set to complete his 10-week suspension without missing a single match.

He was punished for grabbing Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones by the genitals in their Six Nations clash last month.

World Rugby have confirmed that bans are term based and that they won’t be changing the process.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC president Dana White says the fighters are “excited” and ” ready to go” for next month’s rescheduled UFC 249.

I’ll take place behind closed doors in Florida on May 9th – with the interim lightweight title bout between Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson set to headline the card.

The promotion are also set to host two fight nights on the following week.

CRICKET

England’s cricket Test series against the West Indies in June has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It is still hoped the fixtures can take place late in the season.