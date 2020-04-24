SOCCER

Liverpool are edging closer to being crowned Premier League champions after UEFA relaxed their approach to European seasons finishing early.

The prospect of leagues being ‘voided’ is out of the question, with UEFA urging individual nations to decide for themselves which teams should be crowned champions if seasons cannot be completed because of the pandemic.

UEFA say decisions can be made on the basis of ‘sporting merit’ where there is a ‘public perception of fairness’.

This may result in Leagues determining their placings by points per game.

Phil Neville will step down as England women’s team manager next year.

The European Championship has been postponed until 2022.

ATHLETICS

The European Athletics Championships have been cancelled and will not be rescheduled.

The games were due to take place in Paris in the last week of August.

GAA

And many Irish sports stars are on the front line, helping people stay safe and be responsible during the coronavirus pandemic.