SPORTS 22-4-2020

GAELIC GAMES

The ban of public gatherings of up to 5,000 people until September means the GAA are now facing a race against time to have any kind of Championship in 2020.

However, Kerry County Board Chairman, Tim Murphy, is remaining hopeful of a return to football and hurling at some stage later this year.

Speaking to Jerry O’Sullivan on Kerry Today, he gave an outline of how a return to playing activity would unfold…

Meanwhile the chairman of the County Board says it’s completely untrue that members of the Kerry senior football panel have been meeting for private training sessions.

Tim Murphy described the rumours as scurrilous that Kerry players had ignored social distancing guidelines.

Mr Murphy says while players are training in groups of six, they are training from their homes and that other training sessions are taking place remotely through Zoom.

He says they are complying with all social distancing protocols.

SOCCER

The FAI are seeking to speak with the HSE to gain clarification regarding mass gatherings.

The organisation say they need to host international games in September, when they’ve been told by UEFA that the Nations League is due to start.

The association’s interim CEO Gary Owens also feels the 5-thousand limit could provide a glimmer of hope for the League of Ireland.

The Dutch Football Association has confirmed it plans to end the current season after a ban on staging sporting events in the country was extended until at least September.

It had planned to play the remainder of the campaign behind closed doors.

But the government extension on prohibiting major public events until September 1st – means the season is over, pending consultation with UEFA.

Meanwhile, the English Premier League won’t discuss the option of voiding their season for another month.

St Patrick’s Athletic have temporarily laid off all of their playing and coaching staff.

They are the third Premier Division club to take such a measure after Sligo Rovers and Cork City.

The Dublin club say they have had almost no income since their last home match at the beginning of March while there will be no fixtures until Autumn due to the governments decision not to allow gatherings of five thousand or more.

The National League Executive Committee which represents all Premier and First Division clubs began a meeting in the last half hour as they seek further clarity on the government’s restrictions.

Robbie Keane says patience will be important as he continues down the management path.

The Republic of Ireland record goalscorer is not part of Stephen Kenny’s backroom team, but remains number 2 to Jonathan Woodgate at Championship side Middlesbrough.

Keane isn’t in any rush to get a high profile job just yet…

GOLF

Rory McIlroy has said he would prefer if the Ryder Cup was put back a year if that meant the matches between Europe and the USA could be held in front of fans.

The event is scheduled for Wisconsin in September.

RACING

The Galway Races may proceed in July, but only behind closed doors.

The seven-day festival normally attracts 140,000 people, but the Race Committee will not be able to permit any fans at Ballybrit due to the rules around mass gatherings.

DARTS

The World Cup of Darts is the latest sporting event to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Professional Darts Corporation have confirmed that their ranking events in May and June have all been called off.

The sport is now effectively shut down until the late summer at the earliest.