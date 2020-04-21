RUGBY

The World Anti-Doping Agency will review the full written judgment of James Cronin’s one-month ban for an unintentional anti-doping violation.

The Munster prop tested positive for two banned substances in November after a Heineken Champions Cup game.

The reason for the failed test was put down to “a third-party dispensing error by a pharmacy”.

The Irish Independent reports that as part of WADA’s standard procedure – Cronin’s case will be reviewed in full, and it will then be decided if a one-month ban is deemed to be sufficient punishment.

Francis Kean has stepped down from the World Rugby Council.

Kean is the chairman of the Fiji Rugby Union.

He has been accused of homophobia and discrimination having previously been found guilty of manslaughter in 2007.

Fiji are backing Bill Beaumont for re-election as World Rugby President against Agustin Pichot.

SOCCER

League of Ireland clubs will miss out on thousands of euros if this season’s Champions League and Europa League are not finished.

That’s according to the Irish Mirror.

UEFA are holding conference calls this week in an attempt to reschedule the rest of the fixtures and finals for it’s two elite club competitions.

Some of the money generated from the two competitions is put towards UEFA’s Solidarity Fund from which the Premier Division clubs here are due to receive 750 thousand euros.

GOLF

Former Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn has been appointed to the European Tour board as a non-executive director.

The 49-year-old, who is currently playing his 25th season on professional circuit, has been nominated to the position by the tour’s Tournament Committee.

The Dane has 15 titles to his name and led Europe to victory in the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in 2018.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

NFL legend Tom Brady was asked to leave a Tampa Bay Park – where he was training – as it is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tampa Bay major Jane Castor revealed that the 42 year old was ‘sighted’ by a patrol officer.

The individual was recognised as Brady, who – it is said – received no special treatment.

Brady recently joined Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the New England Patriots.

CRICKET

The International Cricket Council will meet on Thursday to discuss the impact of the coronavirus on the game’s schedule.

This year’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia could be postponed as it invovles 16 different nations coming together.

The restructuring of the inaugural World Test Championship – initially planned to conclude at Lord’s next summer – and its one-day equivalent will also be debated.