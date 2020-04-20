The GAA say they have had no official communication with the Minister for Health, amid growing fears the 2020 season could be scrapped.

It remains unclear when the hurling and football championships will take place, and in what format, following the suspension of all sporting activity.

Health Minister Simon Harris hinted yesterday that major sporting events may need to be cancelled until a vaccination is found to combat Covid-19.

Speaking this morning, the GAA’s Director of Communications Alan Milton says they remain hopeful of seeing action this calendar year, and await an official line of communication.

GOLF

Shane Lowry has said he hasn’t hit a golf ball in three weeks.

The 2019 Open Champion won’t get a chance to defend his title this year after the R&A cancelled this year’s tournament which was supposed to take place in July.

The other three majors have been rescheduled for Autumn

MOTORSPORT

Organisers at Silverstone say they could hold two successive F1 races without fans to help complete the 2020 season.

No races have taken place yet this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Circuit boss Stuart Pringle told The Guardian the British venue had already been contacted about the possibility, because it’s close to where seven of the 10 teams are based.

No track has ever hosted two races in succession in the same season.

RUGBY

The Six Nations championship could be played in full for a second time in 2020, in order help cash-strapped unions reclaim lost revenue.

It’s reported that a proposal is on the table to complete the remaining fixtures of the current campaign, before restarting the competition again in the Autumn.

The emergency tournament is being planned as a contingency, if southern hemisphere sides are unable to travel for their proposed test matches in November.