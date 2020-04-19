SOCCER

Everton and Ireland captain Seamus Coleman’s been explaining how he came together with Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson to help support hospital staff in the UK.

It’s been just over a week since Premier League players launched the Players Together campaign to support the NHS through the Covid-19 pandemic.

They’re donating part of their wages towards the initiative which goes straight to health service charities.

Brighton owner Tony Bloom says it would be unthinkable to relegate teams if the Premier League season is not completed.

The coronanvirus outbreak has seen the top flight halted for over a month with 92 games left to play.

In Scotland, the SPFL have ended the campaigns below the top flight, with Partick Thistle and Stranraer demoted as a result.

Bloom said “it would be very difficult” to relegate teams if the season hasn’t played out.

Chelsea’s players are in talks about taking a 10 percent pay cut as part of their response to the coronavirus crisis.

Club director Marina Granovskaia is holding discussions with captain Cesar Azpilicueta over the issue.

The Premier League side have continued to pay all casual staff this month.

GAELIC GAMES

Derry manager Rory Gallagher feels the public’s desire to watch games means the G-A-A should consider playing games behind closed doors.

He says if restrictions are lifted, the association should look to get matches going without crowds and stream them online.

Gallagher believes a behind closed doors Championship would not be ideal, but says “you have to make the most of what’s in front of you”.

RACING

The British Horseracing Authority has proposed that The Derby is run in July as part of their “best scenario” plans to resume racing.

Meanwhile the 1000 and 2000 Guineas at Newmarket could both run in early June, with Royal Ascot still scheduled to take place on the 16th of the month.

All events are suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.