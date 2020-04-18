SOCCER

Premier League clubs remain united in their desire to finish this season, but the controversial proposal of completing the campaign by the 30th of June was not raised in yesterday’s meeting.

All 20 teams were represented on the conference call with the main topic of conversation, how to finish the season when safe to do so.

That remains the stance from top-flight officials who have also said all players, coaches and match officials would need to be tested for covid-19 before matches can be played behind closed doors.

GOLF

The European Tour’s chief executive Keith Pelley is upbeat about the prospect of golf resuming sometime in the summer.

This year’s Scottish Open has been postponed with discussions ongoing to reschedule the event.

June’s BMW International and the Open de France, due to take place the following month, have both been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

RUGBY

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has revealed that three players have contracted coronavirus but have since recovered.

The New Zealander wouldn’t identify the trio but confirmed they are now fit and well.

Wales are scheduled to travel to Japan to play them on the 27th of June, before flying to New Zealand for matches in July.

There are plans to rearrange the games for October, depending on what happens with the pandemic.

TENNIS

The Laver Cup has become the latest tennis event to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament which sees Europe take on a World team was due to take place in September in Boston but it now won’t be held until next year.

Roger Federer helped create the Ryder Cup-style competition.

BASKETBALL

N-B-A players have come to an agreement with the league to take a 25 per cent pay cut.

They’ll begin deferring wages from May 15th because of the pandemic.

The money they forego would be returned if all games are completed this season.