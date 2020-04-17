John Giles has paid tribute to his friend and former teammate Norman Hunter

Hunter has died in hospital aged 76 after contracting coronavirus,

Giles was speaking on Off The Ball yesterday before Hunter’s passing https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/JGHunter.mp3

Leeds United said Hunter’s death leaves “a huge hole” at the club.

The Premier League are meeting today, with a difference of opinion understood to exist between the top six clubs and a group of other clubs about when to finish the frozen season.

The top clubs are said to be in favour of completing the campaign at all costs, whenever safe to do so.

Other clubs are keen to have a finish of June 30th, to avoid legal issues over player and commercial contracts

+++

UEFA will convene next Thursday, in an attempt to agree on dates for the European finals and seek agreement on ending European leagues early.

===

GAA

The Gaelic Players Association are reported to have informed their players of the possibility there could be no GAA Championships this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is reported the GPA are set to be asked by the GAA to canvass their members over whether they would be in favour of playing matches behind closed doors if this was the only way of hosting the hurling and football championships.

The GPA are believed to be in favour of a one month lead in time for their players to prepare for inter-county matches with no club activity for relevant players.

+++

Later today, the GAA will host a Special Congress where they are expected to sanction a Management Committee to make executive decisions around the calendar.