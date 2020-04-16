SOCCER

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has called for an independent investigation into the governing body of Scottish football.

It’s after Championship club Dundee ended up with a deciding vote on the resolution to end the Scottish Championship, League One and League Two seasons.

Dundee voted in favour of ending the season after they’d originally intended to vote against.

Gerrard believes there should be an independent investigation into the controversy.

The SPFL will now launch a task force who will look at the possibility of extending the Premiership next season.

The Premier League clubs are to hold another conference call tomorrow, with a growing number of clubs understood to be keen to get the season finished in some form by June 30th.

There are 92 games still to be played, and if a safe way was found of playing matches behind closed doors, a resumption would have to take place by June 6th to fulfill this deadline.

RUGBY

All Blacks players have agreed a 50 percent pay freeze during the coronavirus pandemic.

The freeze applies to players earning over 50 thousand New Zealand dollars and could wipe a total of up to 13 million euro from the pockets of New Zealand’s top rugby players.

Australian rugby legend George Gregan says his former World Cup winning colleague Stephen Larkham has the attributes required to succeed at Munster.

Larkham moved to the province as senior coach under Johann Van Grann last year.

Gregan told Off the Ball the environment suits his ex team-mate.

TENNIS

U.S. Open organisers will wait until June to make a decision on the American Grand Slam.

It’s due to take place in New York from 24 August until 13 September.

New York has been the worst hit U.S. state by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wimbledon has already been cancelled while the French Open was postponed and is due to take place one week after the U.S. Open.

BOXING

Anthony Joshua says Tyson Fury needs to fight him, if he wants to prove he’s the best heavyweight boxer on the planet.

Every world championship belt would be on the line after Fury captured the WBC title from Deontay Wilder in February – and Joshua reclaimed the IBF, WBA and WBO gold from Andy Ruiz Junior last December.

Joshua says neither can claim to be the division’s number one until they meet in the ring.

And Deontay Wilder says he is recovering from surgery to his biceps that followed his February defeat to Tyson Fury.

34-year-old American Wilder surrendered the WBC heavyweight title to Fury following a 7th round stoppage in Las Vegas.

The pair are due to meet for a third time later this year, in October at the earliest.