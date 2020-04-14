SOCCER

Former Republic of Ireland captain John O’Shea is among a batch of twenty coaches accepted onto the FAI’s latest UEFA PRO licence course.

O’Shea was named last week as the assistant to the new Ireland under-21 manager Jim Crawford.

Another former international Andy Keogh is on the list as well along with former Chelsea goalkeeper Carlo Cudicini (PRON: car-low coo-de-chee-nee).

=

There could be top-flight football played in France in the summer.

Bosses of Ligue 1 are considering restarting the league season in June after French President Emmanuel Macron extended the coronavirus lockdown to May 11th.

Macron also said restrictions on public events would continue until mid-July which looks set to lead to the postponement of the Tour de France.

The Tour is due to take place from the 27th June to the 19th July.

=

Arsenal’s players have rejected a 12 and a half percent pay cut.

The club requested they take the deduction for a year.

The players are believed to be open to a deferral.

MOTORSPORT

June’s French Grand Prix is expected to be the latest postponed event at the start of the Formula One season.

Nine races have already been called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.