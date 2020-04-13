The Premier League season may be completed in a frantic five-week ‘Blitz” once English football resumes

It has been reported this morning that the final 92 games may be played in one 35 day period.

Whether all games can be televised is still under negotiation, while clubs say the want to use their own stadia, rather than neutral venues

The Premier League are monitoring the Bundesliga in Germany, whose clubs have resumed limited training, the English sides are hoping for a training resumption in June,

There will be a further conference call on Friday between top flight clubs to discuss these matters, but all are dependent on being allowed to proceed by the British government.

==

The Italian Football Federation hopes that players can be tested for coronavirus at the start of May in preparation for the season to restart.

Serie A has been suspended since March 9th because of the global pandemic.

There is no set date for when the campaign can resume in Italy, with 12 full rounds and four outstanding fixtures still to play.

==

Tottenham say they have no intention of selling Harry Kane to Manchester United this summer.

Reports emerged over the weekend that Spurs would allow the England captain move to Manchester United for £200 million.

The North London club insist they will not sell Kane to a domestic rival

+++

FORMULA ONE

Irish former F1 boss Eddie Jordan joined the tributes paid to the late Stirling Moss.

Moss died yesterday after a long illness.

Jordan described him as a ‘legend and genius’.

+++

RUGBY

Agustin Pichot has claimed that the sport of rugby is being held back.

The former Argentina scrum-half made the claim as he announced his decision to run against Bill Beaumont for the role of World Rugby chairman next month.

Beaumont is seeking a second four year term.

Pichot says he wants to ‘develop and support emerging nations who are fighting for survival’.