RUGBY

Rob Kearney says he has no intention of retiring at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old Leinster and Ireland full-back is contracted to the PRO-14 champions until the end of the current campaign.

Kearney, who has been capped 95 times by his country, says he wants to continue playing until at least the 2021 season.

===

England winger Jonny May is set to re-join Gloucester.

He’ll make the move from Leicester at the end of the season.

May says he’s “proud” of his three years at the Tigers where he scored 30 tries in 44 games.

SOCCER

Steven Gerrard, Ian Rush and Jamie Carragher are among those sending well wishes to Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish – who is in hospital with coronavirus.

The 69-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 after being treated for a separate infection which required intravenous antibiotics.

Dalglish is not displaying symptoms and he’s thanking health staff for their “dedication, bravery and sacrifice”.

===

West Ham have become the second Premier League club to announce their players will defer part of their wages during the shutdown.

Manager David Moyes has also agreed to take a 30 per cent pay cut.

Joint chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold and shareholders are putting £30m into the club to help retain jobs and allow them to pay the salaries to non-playing staff.

===

Sports lawyer Nick De Marco says player contract issues will prove more complicated to some clubs than others when the football season resumes.

If the campaign’s able to be completed in the summer months, some players will be out of contract from the end of June.

GAELIC GAMES

Representatives from inter-county G-A-A panels will take part in a conference call on Wednesday ahead of next Friday’s remote special congress.

The players will discuss the potential protocols for games returning following the pandemic, with the Players Association also set to hold an executive meeting during the week.

The G-A-A are yet to make a decision on potential changes to the Championship or whether the final rounds of the League will be completed.

RACING

And Addeybb has won the Queen Elizabeth Stakes in Australia.

William Haggas’ charge got the better of Verry Elleegant and Danon Premium in the Group One.

The race took place behind closed doors.