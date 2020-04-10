The GAA will hold a Special Congress via conference call next Friday to allow changes to this year’s Championships due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It comes after Central Council held a remote meeting yesterday and Special Congress will give power to the GAA’s Management Committee to make decisions on the Championship format, which looks set to be altered.

Government restrictions are expected to be left in place until the end of the month or beyond so that will delay the start of the Championship season.

That could lead to a move away from the round-robin format in the provincial hurling championship and last eight of the football championship

The GAA’s director of games administration Feargal McGill said recently that if they get started by mid-June, the All-Ireland final dates in August will remain in place.

=

Former Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy is hopeful of a return to management.

His second spell in charge of the Boys in Green came to an end last week, four months before his contract was due to expire.

But McCarthy says he’s open to offers https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/frimccarthy.mp3

Leeds United have confirmed that former England international Norman Hunter is being treated in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

The club released a statement to remind the public and media to respect the wishes of Hunter and his family.

=

UFC president Dana White says he was told to stand down from holding UFC 249 on the 18th of April.

The event has been postponed but White said earlier this week that he was close to securing a private island to continue hosting fight during the coronavirus crisis.

White says the “powers that be” at broadcast partner ESPN and parent company Disney intervened.