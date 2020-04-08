Gaelic Games

The recruitment of Irish players by the AFL could be drastically curtailed as Aussie Rules clubs look to cut expenses.

At the start of this season, a record 17 Irish players were in the AFL with Dingle’s Deividas Uosis also due to head Down Under next season.

The Kerry “Minor All-Ireland winner” has already signed a 2-year deal with the Brisbane Lions. That contract is set to begin in October ahead of the 2021 season.

With action officially suspended until June, the AFL has cut Players wages in half and has already secured a line of credit worth €340 million to keep their clubs afloat.

In an interview with Foxsports.com, one national recruiting boss suggested there will be more cost saving measures put in place which could have an impact on the GAA, saying “he doesn’t think anyone will go near Irish players for a while because no one will be able to afford them and list sizes will be cut down in 2021 and beyond.”

++++++++++

SOCCER

The future of Robbie Keane within the FAI is expected to be resolved in the coming days.

Keane was a senior coach under Mick McCarthy, but the Republic of Ireland’s record goalscorer does not form a part of new manager Stephen Kenny’s backroom team.

Kenny will be assisted by Keith Andrews and Damien Duff.

Keane has two years left on his current contract and a mutual departure is seen as the most likely option.

++++

Tottenham Hotspur have reminded their players of the need for social distancing during the pandemic after Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon were pictured running side by side in a London park.

Boss Jose Mourinho also appeared to be conducting a session with Tangee Ndombelé in another park.b

++++

Meanwhile, Tottenham say their record goalscorer, Jimmy Greaves, is being treated in hospital.

Spurs say they’re in touch with the striker’s family and will be providing further updates.

The 80-year-old, who also played for Chelsea and West Ham, suffered a severe stroke in May 2015.

CYCLING

The Tour de France looks set to have an August finish this year.

Mayors of towns where stages finish have been approached by race organisers A-S-O about the proposal.

Under their proposals, the Tour would start on July 25th and finish in Paris on August 16th.

BASKETBALL

This years Senior European Basketball Championships have been pushed back until 2021 while the youth Competitions have been cancelled outright.

This year’s FIBA Senior Men’s European Championships was due to be held in in Limerick this June but that honour will now wait until 2021.

Ireland were also set to compete at the Under 16, Under 18 and Under 20 championships which have now been cancelled.

GOLF

Pádraig Harrington believes the Ryder Cup should not go ahead if fans are locked out.

Speaking with the BBC, the European Captain thinks “the common consensus now is the Ryder Cup will not be played unless the fans are there. Non-golfers and golfers around the world watch the Ryder Cup because of the tension that’s created by the spectators.”

This year’s edition is slated to take place from 25-27 September at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, USA. At present, Europe are due to begin their defence of the trophy just a week after a rearranged US Open.

OLYMPICS

Qualification for the Tokyo Olympics has been put on hold until the 1st of December.

The Games have already been pushed back to next year due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

World Athletics have also confirmed they’ve furloughed 50 percent of their staff, but say they’ll continue to receive full pay.

MOTORSPORT

The Canadian Grand Prix has become the ninth race of the 2020 season to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The season is now slated to start with the French Grand Prix on June 28th.

F-1 chief Chase Carey is adamant that the season will visit Montreal at some point later in the calendar.