SOCCER

FIFA will confirm an indefinite extension to the 2019-20 season across the globe according to The Athletic.

World football’s governing body will reveal plans in the next 48 hours with the game in limbo around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They will also allow each country’s football authority to determine when campaigns can finish.

The report adds that FIFA will also alter the dates of the summer transfer window and permit contract extensions for players whose deals run out on June 30.

Meanwhile UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has warned the Champions League and Europa League could be abandoned if coronavirus restrictions remain in place heading into September.

The preferred option would be to play the fixtures behind closed doors.

GAELIC GAMES

Wexford hurler Lee Chin admits it could be a nervy summer if the GAA decide to do away with the round robin Championship format this year.

All matches and training remain suspended due to the Covid-19 outbreak in Ireland.

THE GAA is still hoping to complete its All-Ireland senior hurling and football championships by the scheduled final dates of August 16 and August 30 respectively.

It looks all the more likely they will revert to a straight knockout format which Chin knows will leave no room for error https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/chin.mp3

GOLF

And it looks like this year’s PGA Championship will go ahead at Harding Park in San Francisco.

The organisers are now looking to reschedule the tournament for August according to reports in the US.

It was originally due to take place in May but was postponed last month because of the coronavirus.