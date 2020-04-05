SOCCER

Mick McCarthy admits it’s hugely disappointing not to finish what he started but fully understands the FAI’s decision to end his term as Republic of Ireland boss.

McCarthy was due to take Ireland to the Euro 2020 finals if he’d successfully guided them through the play off matches, starting with Slovakia.

With those games and finals postponed over the coronavirus pandemic – the FAI promoted under-21 manager Stephen Kenny to the senior job ahead of schedule.

England manager Gareth Southgate’s agreed to a 30 percent pay reduction.

It’s one of a number of measures the English Football Association is taking to ensure the organisation can deal with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Confirmation of further cuts from the FA is expected next week.

Burnley have warned they would face a 50 million pounds shortfall if the Premier League season isn’t completed.

The Lancashire club would lose 5 million pounds on matchday revenue as well as 45 million pounds in payments from broadcasters.

Liverpool, Tottenham, Newcastle and Norwich have all decided to furlough non playing staff to help them financially during the coronavirus crisis.

BASKETBALL

And Kobe Bryant has been posthumously inducted into Basketball’s Hall of Fame.

The five-time NBA champion with the L-A Lakers passed away following a helicopter crash earlier this year.

Bryant is considered one of the best players in the sport’s history, having earned 18 All-Star selections across his glittering career.