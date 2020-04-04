SOCCER

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson says the squad’s hunger for success continues to drive them on.

Before the campaign was put on hold, Jurgen Klopp’s team were the runaway Premier League leaders.

They also lifted the European Super Cup and Club World Cup titles this season.

Henderson says the players were determined to build on last June’s Champions League triumph https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/henderson.mp3



Newcastle defender Danny Rose says he has “no problem” with a contribution of his wages going to frontline health workers battling the coronavirus.

Premier League clubs have asked their players to take a 30 per cent cut in wages and those proposals are being discussed by the P-F-A today.

Rose insists players are “keen to make something happen”.



Hibs players and senior staff have agreed to defer salaries by “between 20 and 50 percent” during the shutdown.

The Scottish Premiership side have reached a “mutual agreement to furlough the majority of its employees”, including their first-team squad.

Chief executive Leeann Dempster says she hopes the action will ease some of the cash flow pressure on the club.

GAELIC GAMES

The G-A-A’s Director General Tom Ryan admits the shape of their season is likely to be “significantly different” after the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says they’re currently examining different scenarios based on whether games resume in May, June, July or even August.

Among them is the possibility of completing the National Leagues in parallel with knockout Championships.

ANTI-DOPING

World Anti-Doping Agency president Witold Banka has revealed that hundreds of athletes currently serving drug bans will benefit from the postponement of the Olympics.

Banka says all suspensions are term based rather than determined by competitions, so many of those who would have missed this summer’s event in Tokyo will be eligible to compete in the re-scheduled Games in 2021.

He added that it’s not possible to change the rules around those currently banned.

RACING

Organisers of the Cheltenham Festival have defended their decision to go ahead with the event last month.

More than a quarter-of-a-million people attended the four days of racing – despite the outbreak leading to the postponement of many sporting events days later.

A spokesperson for the racecourse insists they followed “all public health advice” from the government in the U-K.