Former European Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley believes this year’s Open Championship could be cancelled due to the coronavirus.

The Masters and the US PGA Championship have already been postponed, with the US Open and Open Championship set to make announcements soon.

Shane Lowry is due to defend his Open title at Royal St. George’s from the 16th of July

But McGinley thinks the Offaly man may have to wait until next year

The date for the restart of the Premier League is expected to be pushed back today.

All 20 clubs will hold a conference call later to discuss future plans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

UEFA has asked leagues across Europe not to abandon their seasons as a result of the shutdown.

Horse Racing Ireland has confirmed the champions for the National Hunt season, just two days after it was announced the season would be cut short.

Willie Mullins has secured the trainers’ championship for the 14th time.

Paul Townend is crowned champion jockey for the third time and Gigginstown House Stud is the champion owner for the sixth successive season and the eighth time in all.