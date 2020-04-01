SPORTS FOR WEDNESDAY

Laois senior football manager Mike Quirke would welcome a different looking GAA Championship whenever play resumes.

The former Kerry star is looking forward to being able to get his panel back to the training ground but understands that health and safety come first.

With schedules thrown into disarray, he would be happy to have a shortened, knockout style championship.

Soccer

The Premier League will not be back until it is ‘safe to do so’.

That’s according to a joint statement from the Premier League, the English Football League, the FA and Football Supporters’ Association.

Football in the UK is suspended until April 30 at the earliest.

The statement adds that ‘there are no quick answers’ regarding a return to what used to be ‘football normality’.

The FAI is to implement a tiered pay deferral scheme for all employees to come into effect in April with the decision taken in light of the Covid-19 emergency and its effect on income streams.

The deferrals will be on an equitable sliding scale and will range between 10 per cent and 50 per cent for anyone earning above €25,000, with senior staff impacted by the biggest deferrals.

The pay deferrals will be monitored on an ongoing basis with a review planned at the end of April as the Association comes to terms with the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The FAI intends to restore full pay and refund all deferrals as soon as the national economic situation improves.

UEFA are hosting a conference call with 55 of their members associations today to discuss club fixtures, player contracts and transfer windows.

The Republic of Ireland and Slovakia’s European Championship play off is set to be moved to the autumn.

If that happens it would raise question marks over who is in charge by then; Mick McCarthy or Stephen Kenny. It’s understood Kenny is set to take over contractually in August.

GOLF

Padraig Harrington believes it would be better to hold the Ryder Cup – as planned – in September.

Europe’s captain told the Daily Mail he’d like to make 12 player picks without a qualification process.

Harrington that it would be the perfect tournament to restart the golfing season.

TENNIS

And Wimbledon is likely to be cancelled for the first time since World War 2 today because of the coronavirus pandemic.