SOCCER

A total of 550 of Tottenham’s non-playing directors and employees will be put on a leave of absence for the next two months.

That includes the Premier League club’s chairman Daniel Levy – who confirmed the news today.

The furloughed staff will be part of the UK government’s Covid-19 Job Retention Scheme, which pays 80-percent of wages.

Levy also expresses his hope that players and coaches will help and ‘do their bit for the football eco system.’

Yesterday Newcastle United became the first Premier League club to place members of their non-playing staff on temporary leave in response to the coronavirus crisis.

The Premier League is currently suspended until April 30 at the earliest.

It has been reported that the Premier League is working on a plan to resume its season at the start of May.

They have until the 16th of July to end the campaign and if they don’t broadcasters could start legal proceedings according to the Daily Mail.

RACING

Irish horse racing has seen an increase in drug testing.

That’s according to the 2019 figures released today by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board.

In total, 381 riders were tested across 34 race meetings and eight Point to Point meetings which is an increase of 127.

2 tested positive compared to 5 in 2018.

There was also an increase in the number of samples taken from horses in 2019 with a decrease in the number of positive tests – 13 down from the 2018 tally of 27.

GOLF

And European Tour chiefs are hopeful the Irish Open can be re-arranged.

The 4 day event which was due to be held at the end of May at Mount Juliet in Kilkenny, has been postponed.