SOCCER

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan says it would be ‘fair’ if Liverpool are awarded the title should coronavirus bring the Premier League season to an early end.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are 25-points clear at the top of the table ahead of City.

Gundogan told German broadcaster ZDF he would be okay with Liverpool being given the trophy if the campaign can’t continue.

RUGBY

Ireland’s tests against Australia this summer are set to postponed due to coronavirus.

Rugby Australia Chief Executive Raelene Castle said home Tests against Ireland and Fiji in July were “highly unlikely” to go ahead.

He added that November fixtures in Europe could also be sacrificed to complete Super Rugby and the Rugby Championship.

Ireland were due to play a two-Test series in July, in Brisbane and Sydney while the Wallabies were also due to travel to Ireland later in the year at the end of their season

TENNIS

The vice-president of the German Tennis Federation claims this summer’s Wimbledon will be cancelled following a board meeting on Wednesday.

The All England Club is yet to confirm what will happen with the Championships but has already said it won’t be played behind closed doors.

Dick Hordorff – who’s also involved with the men’s and women’s tours – says it’s ‘unthinkable’ to host a competition which attracts ‘hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world’.

MOTOR RACING

An advisor to the Red Bull F1 team says he wanted a camp organised so that the team’s drivers could be deliberately infected with coronavirus at the same time.

Helmut Marko told Austrian TV that the proposal was for his drivers – who he called ‘strong young men in good health’ – to develop an immunity to the virus before the season re-starts.

The rest of the team’s management were against the idea, which was abandoned.