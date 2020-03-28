SOCCER

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford says he feels “10 times better” than he did at the start of the month.

The England striker is nearing a return to full fitness after suffering a double stress fracture to his back in January.

Rashford says he’ll have another scan next week but things “are looking positive” and that he expects to step up his recovery soon.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says Callum Hudson-Odoi has now fully recovered from coronavirus.

The England winger became the first Premier League player to test positive for COVID-19, when he was diagnosed earlier this month.

Lampard says he’s thankful Hudson-Odoi “didn’t suffer too much” and they’re happy he’s come through it.

Meanwhile West Ham’s vice-chairperson Karren Brady says eight of their players are now in self-isolation after showing symptoms of the virus.

RUGBY

England international George Kruis believes the Guinness Six Nations should be played to a finish.

Eddie Jones’s side were top of the table before the action came to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ireland still have games to play against Italy and France – and remain in contention to win the tournament.

Kruis feels it should still be possible for the remaining matches to take place later in the year https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/notTom.mp3

GOLF

The R-and-A are set to make a decision on whether The Open should be postponed next week.

Talks will take place in the coming days to determine whether the major, where Shane Lowry was set to defend the Claret Jug at Royal St. George’s in July, will need to be pushed back to later in the season.

The Masters and PGA Championship have already been postponed due to COVID-19 with June’s US Open expected to follow.

ATHLETICS

Natalya Antyukh could be stripped of her 400-metres hurdles gold medal from the London Olympics.

She’s one of four Russian athletes who have been hit with doping charges on evidence which was emerged from the McLaren report.

Andrey Silnov, a high jump medalist in the 2008 Games in Beijing, is also awaiting a decision from the the Court of Arbitration For Sport.

RACING

I-T-V will broadcast a “Virtual Grand National” next Saturday.

The computer simulation will air at 5pm – in the place of the famous Aintree steeplechase, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus.

Three in-a-row bidding Tiger Roll will be among the 40 horse virtual field.