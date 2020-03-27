The Camogie Association has extended its current suspension until the 19th of April at the earliest.

Earlier this week, the GAA instructed all clubs to close all their facilities until mid-April due to restrictions announced by the government amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Camogie Association’s annual Congress, which was due to take place in Clonmel next weekend has deferred and will be rescheduled.

The Association also say fixtures will be reviewed at a later date.

=

The US Open is set to become the third golf major to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic

The event, originally scheduled to be played between the 18th and 21st of June at Winged Foot in New York will instead take place later in the year and at the same location.

The Masters and PGA Championship have already been put on hold with PGA Tour shut down until mid May at the earliest.

=

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he’s been working on improving his squad during the shutdown of the Premier League.

The Spaniard has recovered from the coronavirus after self-isolating following a positive test for COVID-19.

His squad are yet to return to training due to the current lockdown.

But speaking to Arsenal’s TV channel, Arteta’s revealed that’s not stopped him from setting the players some homework https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/arteta-3.mp3

The PFA is England is holding more talks today about the financial implications of Covid-19 on football.

Chief executive Gordon Taylor’s indicated they’re looking at a further emergency fund to help those in the lower leagues affected by football’s shutdown.