The Tokyo Olympics will take place in 2021.

Organisers of the 2020 Games, due to begin on the 24th of July, have agreed to the postponement of the event by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has confirmed that he has asked for the Games to be moved to next year and the International Olympic Committee has agreed.

He says a full games will take place in Japan before the end of next year.

He held talks with the head of the IOC Thomas Bach earlier today.

RUGBY

The European Professional Club Rugby board has confirmed the semi-finals and finals of the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup have been postponed indefinitely.

The final had been scheduled for the weekend of the 22nd of May in Marseille.

European rugby bosses say they remain committed to completing the competitions before ending the season.

SOCCER

Australia’s A League has been suspended.

Former Republic of Ireland international Wes Hoolahan was in action for his club Newcastle Jets yesterday along with former Cork City striker Roy O’Donovan.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card behind closed doors at Clonmel this afternoon.

The first is off at 2 o’clock.