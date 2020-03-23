There’s growing pressure on the International Olympic Committee to postpone the 2020 Toyko Games, which are due to begin on the 24th of July.

The IOC said a decision should come within weeks but Canada have pulled out of the Games and athletes from Australia have been told to expect them to be postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Olympic Federation of Ireland also expects the Games to be rescheduled while one of Ireland’s leading Olympic medal hopes Kellie Harrington says a decision needs to be made as soon as possible.

The former World champion also says it hasn't changed her mind about life beyond the Olympics and for now it's just a case of training at home

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman has donated 20,000 euro towards a fund to feed frontline workers in Ireland during the Covid-19 crisis.

Coleman’s pledge has seen “Feed the Heroes” surpass 300,000 euro in funding since it was set up last week.

The fund goes towards buying and delivering meals to frontline workers and Coleman also had this message for the younger people of Ireland

The Spanish football season has been postponed until further notice due to the spread of the coronavirus

La Liga was initially due to resume on the 3rd of April but a statement released on Monday said all professional football in Spain has been put on hold indefinitely until it is safe to resume.

The last La Liga fixtures were played on the weekend of March 6th to 8th but more than 2,000 people have died from the virus in Spain, making it the second-worst affected country in Europe behind Italy.

Formula 1’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The race was meant to take place between the 5th and 7th of June.

And in Racing

There’s a seven-race card at Naas this afternoon on the opening day of the flat-racing season.

The action gets underway in Kildare at 2pm

Phillip Enright and trainer Edward O’Grady won the 2m novice handicap chase at Wexford on St Patrick’s Day with Shakeytry. A strong 11/4 chance in the colours of the Glebeland Farm Partnership, the eight-year-old got his head back in front before the final fence and battled well to see off 9/4 favourite Conright Boy, a winner at Navan just three days previously, by three-parts of a length. It was Enright’s 37th winner of the season.

Listowel jockey Gearoid Brouder was among the winners at Dundalk on Friday afternoon where the partnered the Keith Clarke-trained Getgo to win the 8f handicap. Owned by Karl Davis, the 10/1 shot held on to score by half a length from Roman Warrior to give Brouder his third winner at the track.