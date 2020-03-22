There are reports today that Tokyo 2020 organisers have started to draft possible alternatives to holding the Olympic Games this summer due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Reuters claims that two sources familiar with the talks have made the claim on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The governing body for USA Track and Field have called for the 2020 Tokyo Games to be postponed until 2021.

A top Japanese government spokesman on Wednesday said Tokyo wasn’t preparing for postponement.

=

Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has become the first player in the Chinese Super League to test positive for coronavirus.

His club, Shandong Luneng say he was diagnosed with Covid-19 after returning to China on Friday.

The Belgian international has now been placed in quarantine.

=

More Portsmouth players could test positive for coronavirus.

Four members of the League One club’s squad have so far been found to have Covid-19.

Chief executive Mark Catlin says they’re waiting on further .

=

The Australian Football League’s attempt to forge on with the season lasted just one round before it was shut down.

The suspension – until May 31 – comes in the wake of a government crackdown on non-essential travel due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The AFL runs the top flight Australian rules league, the National Rugby League (NRL) and soccer’s A-League.

=

And the going is soft to heavy in places at Downpatrick this afternoon.

A dry day is anticipated at the County Down venue where the first of seven races is set to commence at 1.40.

The feature Randox Ulster National Handicap Chase is underway at ten past three.