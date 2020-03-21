RACING

Barry Geraghty says that nobody realised just how quickly coronavirus would dominate the narrative around Cheltenham.

Organisers have come under criticism for allowing the festival to go ahead, despite almost all other sporting events being postponed or playing out behind closed doors.

Geraghty says it wasn’t until later in the week when the reality of the situation started to sink in https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Geraghty.mp3

OLYMPICS

The Norwegian Olympic Committee wants the Tokyo Games only to take place once the coronavirus outbreak “is under firm control” worldwide.

It’s urged the I-O-C to provide an insight into the process leading to the final decision on whether the event will be held.

It says it’s concerned about the public health situation – and the country’s ban on organised sports activities has posed challenges for athletes.

SOCCER

Three Portsmouth players are in self isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The League One club have confirmed that James Bolton, Andy Cannon and Sean Raggett all have Covid-19.

All of Pompey’s squad and first-team coaches have been tested and they’re still awaiting another batch of results.

AUSSIE RULES

Cora Staunton’s Greater Western Sydney Giants have been knocked out of the women’s A-F-L playoffs.

The Mayo legend kicked a goal and three behinds in Sydney’s 29-26 loss to Melbourne in the conference semi-finals.

Aileen Gilroy’s North Melbourne Kangaroos are into their conference final after a two-point win over a Collingwood side which featured Sarah Rowe and Cavan’s Aishling Sheridan.

While Louth captain Kate Flood scored two goals as the Freemantle Dockers eased to a 70-point win over the Gold Coast Suns.

CRICKET

Ireland’s upcoming seven match cricket series against Bangladesh has been postponed due to the coronavirus.

They had been due to play One Day International and Twenty-20 games in Belfast and England in May.

Irish cricket chief Warren Deutrom says their main responsibility was toward the safety of “players, coaches, fans and the wider community”.

BOXING

Carl Frampton admits his WBO super-featherweight title fight with Jamel Herring is unlikely to happen in June.

The Jackal was hoping to become a three-weight world champion in his home city of Belfast after the bout was agreed last week.

But Frampton says neither fighter has been able to train properly due to restrictions around social distancing.

MOTORSPORT

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton says he has been in self-isolation.

Two people tested positive for coronavirus after being at the same event as the Mercedes driver just over a fortnight ago.

Hamilton insists he remains healthy and hasn’t shown any COVID-19 symptoms.