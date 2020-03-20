The World Snooker Championship has been postponed because of the coronavirus.

The tournament was scheduled to take place from the 18th of April to the 4th of May – organisers hope to reschedule the tournament in July or August.

The championship has been held at the Crucible in Sheffield for 43 years in a row.

=====

The President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach says the cancellation of the Tokyo Games is not on the agenda despite the global pandemic.

Bach says they are committed to the success of the Olympics, which are due to get underway in Japan on the 24th of July.

He said they are considering different scenarios, but unlike many other sports organizations or professional leagues – they are four and a half months away from the Games.

The Olympic flame arrives in Tokyo later after a handover ceremony in Athens yesterday.

=====

All 19 League of Ireland clubs will hold further talks with the FAI today to discuss next steps for this season.

With June looking like the earliest possible month for the resumption of football in Ireland, the League is hoping that would give them enough time to complete the current campaign before the end of 2020.

=====

The Tampa Bay Bucaneers have confirmed that Tom Brady has signed a two year deal.

The six-time Super Bowl champion signed his contract with Tampa after 20 seasons with the New Engand Patriots.

=====

And racing continues behind closed doors on the all weather track at Dundalk today.

The first of eight races goes to post at 1.30.