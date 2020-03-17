SOCCER

Reports have emerged suggesting that Euro 2020 has been postponed until 2021.

The Norwegian FA has tweeted that the tournament will be moved inside the last hour.

However, UEFA has yet to issue official confirmation.

UEFA’s Executive Committee is meeting to consider the impact of the coronavirus on action in Europe.

Today’s meeting is also discussing how the Champions League and Europa League will finish.

Manchester United have triggered an option to extend Nemanja Matic’s contract by a year.

The midfielder’s deal was due to expire in the summer.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has been named as the Premier League manager of the month for February.

Dyche guided the Clarets to two wins and two draws in their four league games last month.

OLYMPICS

News on this year’s Olympic Games could also emerge today.

The International Olympic Committee is engaging in a number of conference calls today.

Japan’s Olympics minister insists they’re still planning to host a “complete” Games this summer.

RACING

There are two race meetings behind closed doors in Ireland today.

The first of a seven-race card at Down Royal goes to post at ten-to-two.

At Wexford there’s also a seven-race card, where the first gets underway at five-past-two.

Meanwhile, the British Horse Racing association has announced that all horse racing will be suspended from tomorrow.

Yesterday, the 2020 Grand National was cancelled.

Meetings at Taunton and Wetherby go ahead today behind closed doors.

ATHLETICS

All athletics activity in Northern Ireland has been suspended.

Athletics Northern Ireland said it took the decision following consultation with UK Athletics.

The English, Welsh and Scottish associations have also implemented a suspension of activities.

BOXING

The British Boxing Board of Control has moved to cancel all events under its jurisdiction.

They came to the decision this morning after yesterday’s statement from Prime Minister Boris Johnson with regard to the coronavirus.

Yesterday, Irish boxer Brendan Irvine secured Olympic qualification before the qualifying tournament was stopped.

Irvine progressed to the flyweight quarter finals with a resounding victory over Hungarian opponent Ist-van Szaka.

The London qualifying event was suspended due to coronavirus concerns.

Both Michael Nevin and Aidan Walsh won their preliminary bouts yesterday, but will have to wait to seal qualification for Tokyo.