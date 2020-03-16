SOCCER

Republic of Ireland defender Enda Stevens says he and his Sheffield United teammates are continuing to train as normal, despite the suspension of the Premier League.

While the Blades won’t have a competitive game until at least early April, they’re one of a number of teams who are yet to suspend activity.

The Sheffield United left back says the coronavirus outbreak has enforced changes, but they want to be prepared if and when the league does return

The EFL say they’re yet to make a decision on the outcome of their leagues, should football in the UK be suspended further.

With all professional leagues in England suspended until April 3rd, there is fear that the current season could be declared “null and void”.

The EFL says ‘health and wellbeing’ is of ‘paramount importance’ and that it’s ‘inappropriate’ to comment on hypothetical solutions going forward.

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes has won the Premier League’s player of the month prize for February.

The Portugal midfielder’s made an instant impact since joining from Sporting Lisbon in January.

During last month, Fernandes assisted two goals and scored one himself.

RACING

Horse racing in Britain is to be run behind closed doors until at least the end of March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The sport’s leaders are meeting to discuss the decision today, with the decision to go ahead with the Cheltenham Festival heavily criticised in many quarters.

A British Horseracing Authority statement has said a decision on the staging of the Grand National on April 4th would be announced “as soon as possible”.

BOXING

A quintet of Irish boxers are in action on day three of the Olympic boxing qualifiers in London this afternoon.

The action in Hackney is being played out behind closed doors.

Welterweight Aidan Walsh is first of the Irish underway in the afternoon session against Estonian Pavel Kamanin in the last-32.

Three other Belfast-based fighters – Brendan Irvine, Carly McNaul, and Kurt Walker – are all between the ropes later hoping to progress to the quarter-finals.

Laois middleweight Michael Nevin takes on Dutch fighter Pas der Van for a place in the last-16.