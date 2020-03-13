SOCCER

All fixtures in the Premier League have been suspended until at least the 3rd of April.

The decision has been made as a preventative measure to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi have both tested positive for Covid-19.

Some clubs want the season to be voided but chief football writer Miguel Delaney says the league is keen to get it completed if possible https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/MD.mp3

===

All matches in the Champions League and Europa League next week have been postponed.

It means Chelsea, Manchester United, Wolves and Rangers will have to wait to play the second legs of their ties in both competitions.

UEFA are set to make a decision on whether Euro 2020 will go ahead next Tuesday.

===

All professional football in Scotland has been postponed indefinitely.

It begins with tonight’s Premiership match between Motherwell and Aberdeen.

The Scottish FA says they’ve made the decision in the interests of the health and safety of players, match officials, staff, supporters and the general public.

===

Irish striker Adam Rooney has left Salford City.

The Dubliner, who netted 33 times in 82 appearances for the League Two club, has joined non-league Solihull Moors.

RACING

It’s all systems go for this afternoons Cheltenham Gold Cup, with no late withdrawals.

Dave Keena previews https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/webdk.mp3

Ronan Groome of The Irish Field newspaper feels it’s an open Gold Cup https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Groome.mp3

RUGBY

The Welsh Rugby Union has confirmed tomorrow’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Scotland in Cardiff will go ahead as planned.

It follows a meeting with the Government minister for Health and Social Services in the country.

The WRU says they’ll continue to follow scientific advice and there will be extra facilities for hand washing and sanitisation at the stadium.

GOLF

There will be no events on golf’s PGA Tour until at least next month’s Masters at Augusta due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Players’ Championship in Florida has been cancelled after the opening round at Sawgrass.

P-G-A Tour Commisioner Jay Monaghan says there were mixed views among the players about suspending the tour https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/pga.mp3

BOXING

Michael Conlan’s Saint Patrick’s Day bout with Belmar Preciado has been postponed.

The Belfast fighter had been due to face his Colombian opponent at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Conlan says he’s “gutted” but hopeful that it can be rescheduled.