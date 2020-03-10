SOCCER

The Euro 2020 playoff between Slovakia and the Republic of Ireland will be played behind closed doors.

The Slovakian F-A has confirmed that the match will go ahead on March 26th in Bratislava without fans in the stadium due to fears over the COVID-19 outbreak.

All supporters who have purchased tickets for the game will be refunded.

Ticket sales have been suspended for Northern Ireland’s match aganst Bosnia in Sarajevo.

===

Barcelona’s home game against Napoli next Wednesday will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus.

It’s the latest Champions League fixture that will have no supporters in attendance to try to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Valencia’s home tie against Atalanta tonight is also being played without any fans.

Manchester Untied’s Europa League last-16 first-leg away to LASK on Thursday is also likely to now be behind closed doors while matches in Spain’s LaLiga will be played without fans until mid-April.

===

Dele Alli says he’s ready to lead the line for Tottenham in this evening’s Champions League game against RB Leipzig.

Injuries to Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Steven Bergwijn means the midfielder is likely to be asked to play up front as Spurs try to overturn a 1-nil aggregate deficit in Germany.

Alli believes he can play in the role and help his side progress to the quarterfinals https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/alli.mp3

===

Non-league U-C-C United take on Cobh Ramblers in the first round of the EA Sports Cup this evening.

Bray Wanderers go to Wexford Youths, while Galway United host Athlone Town.

The meeting of Longford Town and Cockhill Celtic is off due to a waterlogged pitch.

RACING

Two time champion Altior won’t be able to defend his Queen Mother Champion Chase crown at Cheltenham tomorrow.

His trainer Nicky Henderson has announced he’s out of the race, after he was found lame on Sunday.

Altior would have been bidding for his fifth win at the Festival, having taken the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and Arkle Trophy before his two Champion Chase victories.

Previewing the first day of the Festival is Dave Keena https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/DKpre.mp3