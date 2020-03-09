The French government have confirmed that Ireland’s Six Nations meeting with France in Paris this Saturday has been postponed, due to fears over the Coronavirus.

The decision was announced by Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu, although Six Nations officials are yet to comment.

With Italy versus England already postponed, it’s reported that both games are expected to be played on Satutrday October 31.

It’s the second of Ireland’s five games to be postponed, after the scheduled visit of Italy last Saturday was also chalked off, due to fears over Covid-19.

As things stand, Saturday’s meeting of Wales and Scoland is set to go ahead.

Soccer

The second leg of Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League match with Borussia Dortmund will be played in an empty stadium because of Coronavirus.

French police have confirmed fans will no longer be able to attend.

Dortmund lead the last 16 clash 2-1.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists he was happy with his side’s performance despite their derby defeat yesterday.

His team lost 2-nil to Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League, their thid defeat in four games against their city rivals this season.

The result means Liverpool move a step closer to winning a first title in 30 years, needing just two more victories to be cowned champions.

Despite yesterday's slip-up, Guardiola says he's happy with the performance of his side

Leicester City can move within four points of scond place Man City tonight, if they get the better of struggling Aston Villa.

Brendan Rodgers’s side have gone four games without a league win, but did break their poor run with victory against Birmingham in the FA Cup last week.

Villa start the day in the relagation zone, two points adrift of 17th place Watford.

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira will miss the next 8 to 10 weeks with an ankle injury.

He fractured it during their FA Cup win at Portsmouth last week.

But Shkodran Mustafi could return to action in Wednesday’s Premier League game with Manchester City.

GAA

Venues have been confirmed for this weekend’s Allianz Hurling League Division 1 quarter finals.

Klkenny won the toss for their game against Waterford, and it’s now been set for UPMC Nowlan Park on Sunday March 15th.

The other quarter final betwen Wexford and Galway has been set for Saturday the 14th, at Chadwick’s Wexford Park.

Racing

Gavin Brouder rode his second Leopardstown winner in as many days when partnering the James Nash-trained My Manekineko to success in the 2m5f beginners’ chase on Monday. A day after riding his first winner for trainer Gordon Elliott, Brouder made it seven winners for Nash as he brought the 12/1 chance home a two and a quarter length winner from the Noel Meade-trained In Your Shadow. Brouder’s brother Gearoid also notched up a winner as he teamed up with another County Kildare trainer, Clane’s Shane Nolan, to win the handicap chase over the same distance with Krisquin. Owned by the Moyville Racing Syndicate, the nine-year-old made much of the running and had eight and a half lengths to spare over Bridge Native at the line.

Tralee’s Phillip Enright had a week to remember. He teamed up with Kinsale trainer Robert Tyner won the 2m1f handicap chase with the 5/1 shot Spare Brakes at Navan on Tuesday. The 10-year-old scored a comfortable two-length success in the colours of the trainer’s wife Mary.

Enright was on the mark once again at Clonmel on Wednesday where he partnered 33/1 shot Fresh Appeal to win the mares’ maiden hurdle for Mallow, County Cork trainer Michelle Duggan. The outsider headed 5/4 favourite Lorvon Pearl late on to win by a length to give the absent Duggan her first training success.

Luck was certainly on his side as Enright made it three winners in as many days at Thurles on Thursday. He partnered the Charles O’Brien-trained Strange Notions to a narrow victory in the 2m maiden hurdle. Carrying the colours of the Painestown Syndicate, the even money favourite got up on the line to pip Optum by a short-head, the runner-up throwing away his chance by veering to the left in the closing stages.

Motorsport

Donagh Kelly and Conor Foley win opening round of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship while Tommy Graham wins A final & Super final Irish Rallycross Championship:

For seven of the nine stages, reigning Triton Showers National Rally champions Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes looked set for a comfortable victory in this year’s opening round, the TF Royal Hotel Mayo Stages Rally in Castlebar, to give them the best possible start in their title defence.

However, on the eighth stage, problems slowed their Hyundai and second placed Donagh Kelly and Conor Foley reduced the lead from 21 seconds to just nine. When Moffett was then unable to contest the final stage, the Donegal driver took a surprise last moment win in his Polo, 31 seconds ahead of the Fiesta of Roy White and James O’Brien.

Another former National title holder, Peadar Hurson, held third position starting the final loop but his Fiesta WRC crashed heavily on the penultimate test and he, too, was a late retirement.

Cavan’s Gary Kiernan/Ryan Moore brought their two wheel drive Escort home in third place after a day-long duel with the similar car of former Scottish champion David Bogie, with just four seconds separating them.

Tommy Graham won the A final & Super final Irish Rallycross Championship at Mondello at the weekend.