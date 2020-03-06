BOXING

Katie Taylor says she’s preparing for a “massive fight” against seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano at the Manchester Arena on the 2nd of May.

2012 Olympic champion Taylor will return to 135-pounds to defend her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO titles against the Puerto Rican.

The bout will be on the undercard of Dillian Whyte’s fight with Alexander Povetkin.

SOCCER

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says victory against West Ham tomorrow will keep them in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

His side are eight points behind fourth placed Chelsea in the Premier League, although fifth might be good enough to play in Europe’s top competition next season.

Arteta says a run of seven top flight games unbeaten means they’re moving in the right direction https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/unbeaten.mp3

===

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce thinks it won’t be long until Premier League games will be played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus.

No handshakes will take place during top flight matches until further notice as a precaution to avoid spreading COVID-19.

Speaking at his press conference, the manager said games without fans are inevitable.

===

Nottingham Forest have the chance to move level on points with third-placed Fulham in the Championship this evening.

Victory at home to Millwall would move the promotion-chasers to within two wins of the top of the table.

===

Dundalk look to bounce back from their loss to Shamrock Rovers when they travel to Finn Harps in the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division tonight.

There’s a Dublin derby between Bohemians and Shelbourne at Dalymount Park.

Waterford host Derry City and Cork City make the trip to Saint Pat’s.

===

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has signed a one year contract extension – keeping him at Selhurst Park until the end of next season.

The 72-year-old took charge in 2017 and has guided the club to successive mid table finishes in the Premier League.

Hodgson says he’s “proud” of what he’s achieved so far at the club he “supported as a boy”.

===

Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie have both signed new three year contracts at Newcastle.

Shelvey’s played 130 times for the club and is their leading Premier League scorer this season with five goals.

Ritchie’s scored 22 times in 139 appearances since arriving on Tyneside in 2016.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is one shot off the lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida.

The world number one will tee off this evening from six-under-par with Matt Every leading.

McIlroy is taking inspiration from former champion Tiger Woods https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/13golf.mp3

Graeme McDowell is four-under par after his first round with Padraig Harrington two-over.

===

The European Tour has confirmed next week’s Kenya Open in Nairobi is cancelled due to the threat of coronavirus.

The Government of Kenya has decided to postpone all meetings and conferences of an international nature.

Organisers say they’re looking into rescheduling the tournament for later in the season.

RUGBY

Mako Vunipola will start for Saracens against Leicester tomorrow, despite being stood down for England duty over coronavirus fears.

He recently travelled to Tonga via Hong Kong, so was kept away from Eddie Jones’ squad as a precaution.

Vunipola misses out on a 25-thousand-pound pay day by not playing for England.

RACING

Trainer Gordon Elliott says he’s now considering switching Envoi Allen from the Ballymore to the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham next week.

Envoi Allen landed the Champion Bumper at the Festival last year and was won on his last seven starts.

Elliott says he’ll make a decision after inspecting the track this weekend.