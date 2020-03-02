RUGBY

Leinster’s uncapped pair Ryan Baird and Will Connors will both link up with the Ireland senior squad this week.

With Saturday’s Six Nations meeting with Italy postponed, head coach Andy Farrell has assembled a 35-man squad for a training camp.

Leinster second row Baird comes in following a hattrick of tries in the Pro14 on Friday night, having previously trained with the group during their camp in Portugal in January.

Cian Healy drops out, after being ruled out for the remainder of the tournament with a hip injury, however Andy Farrell Farrell has opted against calling in a replacement looshead prop.

Ireland’s meeting with France on March 14 is scheduled to go ahead, although tournament organisers are meeting in Paris today to decide the fate of this year’s tournament, due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

===

Chris Ashton has left Sale Sharks with immediate effect.

The player’s reached a mutual agreement with the club regarding the early termination of his contract, and is now being heavily linked with a move to Harlequins.

Ashton’s scored four tries in nine appearances this season for Sale, who are second in the English Premiership.

===

===

SOCCER

The FA Cup fifth round gets under way tonight.

13 time winners Arsenal travel to 2008 winners Portsmouth, looking to bounce back from their Europa League exit on Thursday night.

Kick off at Fratton Park is at 7.45.

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is being tipped for a move to the MLS.

The 30 year old has has mutually terminated his contract at Turkish side Trabzonspor, having scored 7 times in 16 games for the club this season.

Sturridge moved to Turkey in August after being released by Liverpool following six-and-a-half years at the club.

***

Liverpool have lost a key member of their backroom team, with under-23s manager Neil Critchley appointed as the new head coach of Blackpool.

He takes over from Simon Grayson – who was sacked last month.

Critchley has taken charge of two Liverpool first team fixtures this season – including February’s FA Cup win against Shrewsbury.

===

===

BOXING

Anthony Joshua has confirmed he’ll defend his heavyweight titles on June 20th.

Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev has claimed on his Facebook page that he’ll be the challenger and the fight will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Promoter Eddie Hearn had previously said talks were underway for Joshua to face Tyson Fury – but Deontay Wilder has triggered a rematch clause with Fury after their fight in Las Vegas last month

===

===

RACING

There’s racing action at Leopardstown this afternoon – as a 7-race jumps card gets underway inside the next hour.