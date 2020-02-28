SOCCER

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce says a decision will be made this weekend on whether Ciaran Clark requires surgery.

The Republic of Ireland defender’s season has been ended by an ankle ligament injury picked up in their loss at Arsenal earlier this month.

Bruce says his medical staff will determine soon if he needs to go under the knife to help resolve the issue

===

Norwich could really do with a win when they host Leicester in the Premier League tonight.

The top flight’s bottom team are seven points from safety, with eleven games of the season remaining.

The visitors to Carrow Road are up in third – six points clear of fourth placed Chelsea.

===

Last year’s top two lock horns in the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division this evening.

Reigning champions Dundalk make the trip to Tallaght Stadium to face F-A-I Cup winners Shamrock Rovers.

Shelbourne host St Pat’s, Derry City take on Bohs and Finn Harps go to Cork.

RUGBY

There’s a repeat of last year’s final in the Guinness PRO14 this evening.

Max Deegan starts for Conference A leaders Leinster in their match against third-place Glasgow at the R-D-S.

Conference B leaders Edinburgh take on Cardiff Blues.

===

PRO14 organisers meanwhile have confirmed their plans for any games cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

If a match is postponed and can’t be rearranged then it will deemed a nil-nil draw with both sides receiving two-points.

As things stand, all games will go ahead as scheduled unless “otherwise directed by local or national authorities or governments”.

GOLF

Shane Lowry is three shots off the lead heading into his second round at The Honda Classic this lunchtime.

The Open champion is back out on course from one-under-par just after half-twelve Irish time.

He’s three strokes behind leaders Tom Lewis and Harris English.

Padraig Harrington tees off from two-over this evening.

GAELIC GAMES

Delegates will select John Horan’s successor as G-A-A President at the Association’s Annual Congress this evening.

Jim Bolger, Jarlath Burns, Larry McCarthy, Jerry O’Sullivan and Mick Rock are in all in the running ahead of the vote at Croke Park.

The winner will become the 40th President of the G-A-A and assume office next year.

OLYMPICS

The International Olympic Committee’s president Thomas Bach says they’re “fully committed” to this summer’s Games going ahead in Toyko, despite concerns over the coronavirus.

Qualifying events have already been disrupted by the outbreak of COVID-19 and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says they’re stepping up measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Bach says preparations for Toyko 2020 are continuing and he expects the city to host a “successful” Games.

ANTI-DOPING

China’s three-time Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang has been banned for eight years for missing a doping test.

He was originally cleared of any wrongdoing in January last year.

But the World Anti-Doping Agency have successfully appealed against the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Sun was accused of smashing containers of his blood samples in a row with testers at his home in 2018.

RACING

10-time Grade One winner Un De Sceaux has been retired following a ligament injury.

The Willie Mullins-trained 12-year-old enjoyed victories in the Arkle Chase and Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival during a glittering career.

He also landed two Champion Chases at Punchestown and was a Tingle Creek Chase winner at Sandown.