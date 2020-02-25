SOCCER

Chelsea hope to build a first leg advantage when they host Bayern Munich in the last-16 of the Champions League later.

It’s their first meeting since the London club beat the German giants in the final of the competition in 2012 – in a game that current Chelsea manager Frank Lampard played in.

Lampard says his players will need to be focused across both legs https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/13soccer-2.mp3

Elsewhere, five-time winners Barcelona take on Napoli in Italy

===

West Bromwich Albion can extend their lead at the top of the Championship this evening.

A victory at home to play-off chasing Preston would take them 7 points clear of second placed Leeds.

Brentford will move up to third if they avoid defeat at bottom side Luton.

===

Sligo Rovers have boosted their attacking options by signing striker Ryan De Vries.

The New Zealand international makes the move to the Showgrounds from the Japanese club, F-C Gif.

Bit O’Red boss Liam Buckley says he feels the 28-year-old is a “major addition” to the squad.

RUGBY

Ireland lock James Ryan says they’re not paying too much attention to criticism from the public following last Sunday’s defeat to England.

The 24-12 loss at Twickenham ended Andy Farrell’s side’s chances of winning The Triple Crown and Grand Slam.

And Ryan says they’re focusing on improving things on the training ground https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/jamesryan.mp3

===

Ulster have announced the signing of former Munster scrum-half Alby Mathewson.

The 34-year-old New Zealander will join the northern province on a one-year contract in July.

Ulster head-coach Dan McFarland says they’re “delighted” to have secured a player with “leadership skills” and “extensive experience”.

===

Saracens have released Wales star Liam Williams from his contract early so he can re-join Scarlets sooner than expected.

The Lions full-back was due to move to the Welsh region this summer.

Last season’s European champions will be relegated from the Premiership at the end of the season after being found guilty of breaking salary cap rules.

GAELIC GAMES

Mayo G-A-A have “ceased all dialogue” with their benefactor Tim O’Leary.

The millionaire, who is the chairman of the Mayo GAA International Supporters Foundation, tweeted calling for the sacking of manager James Horan last weekend.

Mr O’Leary later deleted the posts and apologised but Mayo’s Executive say they’ve been mandated by the clubs to end contact with him.

SAILING

Ireland’s Annalise Murphy has won Race Three at the I-L-C-A Laser Radial Women’s World Championship in Melbourne.

The 2016 Olympic gold medalist finished ahead of France’s Pernelle Michon.

Aisling Keller and Eve McMahon also placed inside the top 40.

BOXING

Deontay Wilder says the heavy outfit he wore to his ring walk ahead of Sunday’s world title fight with Tyson Fury was to blame for his defeat.

The American claims the costume weighed 40-pounds, and it meant he didn’t have the legs to withstand his opponent’s punches.

Wilder also says he plans to trigger a rematch clause with the British fighter.