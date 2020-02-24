RUGBY

Ulster’s Guinness PRO14 meeting with Benetton on Saturday has been postponed, due to fears over the spread of the Coronavirus.

More than 100 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Italy, with sporting activities in the Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto regions in the north of the country suspended at the weekend.

Ulster were due to face the Conference B side this weekend, but a statement from the league has confirmed that it will now be rescheduled for a later date, with the meeting of Zebre and the Ospreys also postponed.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says he’ll be considering some changes over the next fortnight, after suffering his first defeat in the job yesterday.

England were resounding 24-12 winners against Ireland at Twickenham yesterday, ending their Triple Crown and Grand Slam hopes.

Ireland have a week off ahead of the penultimate round versus Italy in March.

Farrell says he’ll consider what options he has over the next week https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/13RUGBY.mp3

SOCCER

Two of tonight’s five SSE Airtricity League Premier Division games have now been postponed.

The meeting of St Pats and Derry City at Richmond Park has now been called off, after a pitch inspection this morning.

It follows the postponement of Finn Harps versus Shelbourne in Ballybofey, after heavy snowfall in the North West.

Three games are set to go ahead; Top of the table Shamrock Rovers travel to Waterford at seven o’clock.

And at 7.45 champions Dundalk host bottom of the table Cork City, and Bohemians face Sligo Rovers at Dalymount Park.

Liverpool can move within just four more wins of a first title in 30 years tonight.

Jurgen Klopp’s runaway Premier League leaders welcome struggling West Ham to Anfield tonight, looking to regain their 22 point lead at the top.

The Reds were 2-0 winners when the sides met in London just under four weks ago.

West Ham come into the game in the relegation zone, without a win in their last six league games.

GAELIC GAMES

Tyrone have been dealt a huge blow with All Star forward Cathal McShane set for up to five months on the sidelines.

The 24-year-old came off with an ankle injury in yesterday’s 19-point defeat at the hands of Galway in the Allianz Leagues.

McShane is expected to now be a major doubt for the Red Hand’s Ulster quarter-final against Donegal in May.

Racing

Next month’s Cheltenham Festival is on the agenda for Neverushacon which ran out a convincing winner of the opening cross country chase at Punchestown on Tuesday. Jessica Harrington’s nine-year-old, a 4/1 chance under Paddy Kennedy, readily got the better of the front-running Ballyboker Bridge with odds-on favourite Yanworth back in third place.

Harrington and Kennedy were winners again at Naas on Sunday where the trainer recorded a double. Kennedy landed the 2m handicap hurdle on the well-supported 5/2 favourite Instant Return, owned and bred by Brian Miller, and then pushed Robbie Power all the way to the line as Harrington notched up a 1-2 in the maiden hurdle over the same distance. Power came out on top on 5/2 chance Port Stanley which saw off his stable companion Lynwood Gold by half a length for owners Linda Mulcahy and Mary Wolridge.

Phillip Enright landed a winner at Punchestown on Wednesday where Foxy Jacks took the 2m4f maiden hurdle. Owned by Dermot Desmond and trained by Mouse Morris, the 3/1 favourite overcame a bad mistake at the final flight to get the better of the Henry De Bromhead-trained Eklat De Rire by a length and three-quarters.

Enright was a winner again at Thurles on Thursday where he teamed up with Bandon trainer James Dullea to win the 2m handicap chase with Tikkanen Express. The nine-year-old scored narrowly in the trainer’s own colours at odds of 10/1 to earn a shot at a bigger prize at Leopardstown this weekend.