RUGBY

There’s plenty at stake for Ireland in this afternoon’s rugby union Six Nations clash with England at Twickenham.

Victory would keep them on course for the Grand Slam – and also seal the Triple Crown following wins over Wales and Scotland.

Andy Farrell will see a familiar face in the opposition line-up, his son Owen – who is England’s captain.

Kick-off is at three o’clock in London.

The Irish Women’s side are also in action today against England, with both sides unbeaten so far in the tournament.

There’s around 15 minutes played at a sold-out Castle Park in Doncaster, and England lead 7-0.

GAELIC GAMES

Cork and holders Limerick meet at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in the pick of the games in Division One Group A of the Allianz Hurling Leagues today.

Galway make the trip to Waterford and Tipperary entertain Westmeath.

In Division One Group B Kilkenny play Clare.

Wexford scored a goal late to beat Dublin by two points last night in Croke Park, while Laois saw off Carlow by the minimum to secure Division One hurling again next year.

Galway host Tyrone in Division One of the Allianz Football League this afternoon in Salthill.

If either side can win they will join Dublin on six points after four games at the top, after the All-Ireland champions saw off Donegal by a point last night in Croke Park.

Seamus McEnaney’s Monaghan host Mayo in Clones, while Kerry welcome Meath to Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney.

BOXING

British boxer Tyson Fury is a world heavyweight champion again after beating Deontay Wilder in a thrilling rematch last night.

He was handed the WBC belt in Las Vegas after his opponent’s corner threw the towel in during the seventh round.

Fury says he’s almost certain the American will want a third fight.

SOCCER

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ((pron: olly gunner sol-shar)) admits his side needs to find a more clinical edge.

They’re at home to Watford this afternoon, while aiming to win back to back Premier League games for the first time in two months.

The hosts lost the reverse fixture in December, and Solskjaer says they’ll need to improve in front of goal later to avoid another defeat.

Kick off at Old Trafford is at two o’clock, while at the same time, Wolves host rock-bottom Norwich City at Molineaux.

Everton head to London to take on Arsenal at the Emirates at half past four.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy remains in contention heading into the final round of the WGC-Mexico Championship later.

The world number one sits in a tie for fourth on eleven under par, after shooting a 68 yesterday.

That leaves him four off the lead held by American Justin Thomas in Mexico City.