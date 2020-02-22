SOCCER

Olivier Giroud’s first Premier League goal of the season has Chelsea 1-nil up against their London rivals Tottenham in today’s early game.

A win for Chelsea would extend their lead over their opponents to four points in the race for Champions League football.

Manchester City head to Leicester this evening knowing a win would open up a seven-point gap between them and their opponents, who are a place below them in second.

The away side are looking to beat the Midlands club for a second time in the top flight this season.

But the visitors’ manager Pep Guardiola says his players are facing a top team/

In the 3pm games, Burnley host Bournemouth, Southampton take on Aston Villa, Brighton go to Sheffield United and Crystal Palace host Newcastle.

There’s two games later in the S-S-E Airtricity League First Division.

Longford host Shamrock Rovers Two while it’s Cobh against Drogheda.

RUGBY

Italy and Scotland go in search of their first wins of this year’s Guinness Six Nations this afternoon.

Both teams have lost their opening two matches ahead of the quarter-past-two kick-off in Rome.

Defending champions Wales will look to bounce back from their defeat to Ireland when they welcome table-toppers France to Cardiff at a-quarter-to-five.

Ruan Pienaar admits it’ll be emotional when he leads the Cheetahs out against his old club Ulster at Kingspan Stadium in the Guinness PRO14 tonight.

The former Springboks scrum-half spent seven seasons in Belfast.

Ulster will be targetting a victory to consolidate second place in Conference A.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy trails leader Bryson Dechambeau by three-strokes heading into today’s third round at the W-G-C Mexico Championship.

The world number one will tee off from eight-under with Dechambeau holding a one-shot lead over the field at 11-under.

Shane Lowry is back out this evening from one-uner with Graeme McDowell struggling at eight-over.

GAELIC GAMES

Having beaten Kilkenny last weekend, Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford make the trip to Croke Park to face Dublin in Division One of the Allianz Hurling League later.

Mattie Kenny’s Dublin come into the 5pm throw-in on the back of an 11-point victory at Carlow last week.

Carlow make the trip to Laois at 7 with both sides seeking their first win of the campaign.

The second match of the double-header at Croke Park pits Dublin against Donegal in the top-flight of the Football LEague.

Cavan have the chance to go top of Division Two with a win against fellow Ulster side Fermanagh at Brewster Park.

BOXING

The highly anticipated rematch between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder takes place in Las Vegas in the early hours of tomorrow.

The two heavyweight boxers met in a controversial draw in Los Angeles almost 15 months ago.

Fury is attempting to take Wilder’s W-B-C world title.