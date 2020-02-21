RUGBY

England head-coach Eddie Jones has made four changes to his starting line-up for Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Ireland.

Centre Manu Tuilagi returns after injury for the match at Twickenham, with Ben Youngs replacing Willi Heinz at scrum-half.

Joe Marler comes in for Mako Vunipola – who misses the game for family reasons – and Courtney Lawes takes the place of Lewis Ludlam.

Fly-half George Ford says it’s a huge boost to have Tuilagi back https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/flyhalf.mp3

Ireland’s under-20s continue their pursuit of back-to-back Grand Slam titles this evening.

Noel McNamara’s side go up against England at Franklin’s Gardens.

England are just a point behind the defending champions on the table and Ireland prop Charlie Ward knows there’s a testing night ahead https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/prop-1.mp3

===

Ireland’s women’s coach Adam Griggs has made two changes for their match against England in Doncaster on Sunday.

With Beibhinn Parsons taking a break to concentrate on her Leaving Cert, there’s a start on the wing for Aoife Doyle.

While Katie Fitzhenry has been brought in at inside-centre for her first start of the tournament.

===

Leinster look to win their 20th consecutive game this evening.

The defending Guinness PRO14 champions go to the Conference A’s basement side Ospreys.

Connacht are away to Conference B leaders Edinburgh while Munster are at Zebre.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy will take a two-shot lead into today’s second round at the W-G-C Mexico Championship.

The world number one is six-under-par with American duo Bubba Watson and Justin Thomas leading the chase.

Shane Lowry tees off his second round from one-over today with Graeme McDowell five-over after his first round.

SOCCER

Reigning champions Dundalk make the trip to last year’s First Division winners Shelbourne in the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division this evening.

There’s a derby between Derry City and Finn Harps, Sligo host Saint Pat’s and Bohs make the trip to Waterford in the other quarter-to-eight kick-offs.

There’s an 8pm start at Tallaght Stadium where Shamrock Rovers host Cork.

===

It’s also the opening night of the First Division season.

Galway host Athlone, Wexford play U-C-D and Cabinteely take on Bray.

===

A ten-year-old Manchester United fan from Donegal has written to Jurgen Klopp to complain about Liverpool’s Premier League dominance this season.

Daragh Curley told the Merseysiders’ boss their unbeaten run was making him sad and begged him to “please make them lose”.

The youngster was shocked to receive a response from Klopp saying “unfortunately” he couldn’t grant the request, but that United are lucky to have him.

GAELIC GAMES

Neighbours Laois and Kildare clash in the semi-finals of the Leinster under-20 Football Championship this evening.

There’s a half-seven throw-in at M-W Hire O’Moore Park.

Antrim and Derry meet in the last-eight of the Ulster under-20 Championship at a quarter-to-eight.

BOXING

Former European medallist Regan Buckley has announced his retirement from boxing at the age of 22.

The Bray light-flyweight has made the decision after not being selected for the Irish team for next month’s Olympic qualifiers.

Buckley, who landed bronze at the Euopean Games last year, had been hoping to represent Ireland at flyweight in the qualifiers.

RACING

Trainer Gordon Elliott has ruled Glenloe out of the Cheltenham Festival.

The JP McManus-owned nine-year-old had been the favourite fo the Kim Muir.

Elliott says Glenloe has suffered a “little setback”.