TENNIS

Roger Federer has announced he won’t be competing at this year’s French Open tennis.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has undergone surgery on a knee injury.

Federer says he hopes to return in time for the grass court season ahead of Wimbledon.

SOCCER

The League of Ireland’s First Division clubs say they will play “under protest” over Shamrock Rovers II being entered into the competition.

After negotiations between the F-A-I and the “First Division Alliance”, Rovers will submit a squad of under-21 players and can field one overage goalkeeper and one overage outfield player per game.

In a statement the clubs say they feel Shamrock Rovers II’s inclusion brings into question “the very purpose of academies and their role in Irish football” but they’ve confirmed they now won’t be taking legal options to block the Hoops’ participation.

===

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reaffirmed his commitment to the club, even if their two year ban from European competitions is upheld.

They were victorious in their first game since the UEFA punishment, as they eased to a 2-nil Premier League win against West Ham last night.

Guardiola says whatever happens he’ll not be leaving at the end of the season.

===

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits winning the Europa League, gives them a bonus chance to qualify for next seasons Champions League.

They travel to Belgium’s Club Bruges in the first leg of their last-32 tie this evening.

With his side currently outside the Premier League’s top four, Solskjaer says they need to take the tournament seriously.

Arsenal are in Greece to face Olympiakos, while Wolves host Spanish side Espanyol.

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic play at F-C Copenhagen and Rangers take on Braga at Ibrox

===

Barcelona have signed former Middlesbrough striker Martin Braithwaite.

The Championship club will get part of the 18-million Euro fee, after inserting a sell-on clause when they sold the Danish forward last summer.

La Liga allowed Barcelona to make an emergency transfer outside of the window due to their injury problems.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy starts as favourite to win golf’s WGC Mexico Championship.

The world number one tees-off his opening round at ten-to-six Irish time this evening with Graeme McDowell out around the same time.

Open champion Shane Lowry tees off at a quarter-past-seven but Tiger Woods is taking the week off.

RUGBY

Ireland’s Jacob Stockdale feels he’s a better player now than he was in 2018.

The Ulster winger scored seven tries as Ireland secured the Grand Slam and Six Nations title two years ago but he’s not gone over the try-line in his last six international games.

Stockdale is confident he’ll end that drought soon

===

Leinster head-coach Leo Cullen has made eight changes for their trip to Ospreys in the Guinness PRO14 tomorrow evening.

Rhys Ruddock moves to number eight with Scott Penny and Josh Murphy joining him in the back-row while James Tracy starts at hooker.

James Lowe, Cian Kelleher and Hugo Keenan form a new-look back three for the defending champions.

Jamison Gibson-Park starts at out-half with Conor O’Brien coming into midfield.

===

Tommy O’Donnell and Darren Sweetnam will make their returns from injury this weekend after being named on the Munster bench for their match at Zebre.

It’ll be O’Donnell’s first game since Christmas with Sweetnam set to play for the first time since October.

Craig Casey comes in for Neil Cronin at scrum-half for the Reds with Sammy Arnold and Rory Scannell coming into the centre.

Chris Cloete and Jack O’Sullivan come into the back-row with Darren O’Shea starting in the second-row.

===

Connacht head-coach Andy Friend has made four changes for their game at Edinburgh.

Denis Buckley and Shane Delahunt come into the front-row with Joe Maksymiw and academy player Niall Murray in the second-row.

The rest of the side is unchanged from last week’s victory over Cardiff in Galway.