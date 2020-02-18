RUGBY

England will be without Mako Vunipola for Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Ireland at Twickenham.

The Saracens loosehead prop has been released from the squad to allow him to travel to Tonga for family reasons.

Manu Tuilagi and Henry Slade are both back after recovering from injury.

===

Finn Russell remains in international exile ahead of Scotland’s match against Italy this weekend.

Assistant coach Mike Blair has confirmed that the Racing fly-half has not returned to the squad and “unless something changes that will be continue to be the case”.

Russell was punished for a “breach of team discipline” ahead of the Six Nations.

===

Wales’ Dan Biggar has been cleared to return to training ahead of their match against France.

The out-half failed a H-I-A during the defending champions loss to Ireland earlier this month.

It was his third concussion in five months.

SOCCER

Tottenham’s Heung-Min Son needs surgery after breaking his right arm in last Sunday’s win at Aston Villa.

Spurs say the Korean forward will be “sidelined for a number of weeks”.

It’s a major blow for the North London club, who face Chelsea in the Premier League this weekend before taking on Leipzig in the Champions League next week.

===

Liverpool can take another step towards their successful defence of the Champions League this evening.

The holders start their knockout stage campaign with the first leg of their last-16 tie away to Atletico Madrid.

Manager Jurgen Klopp knows they’re in for a tough night in Spain.

In tonight’s other game, Borussia Dortmund host regining French champions P-S-G.

Both matches kick-off at 8pm.

BOXING

Tyson Fury has dismissed the chances of a heavyweight world boxing title fight with Anthony Joshua happening any time soon.

The former champion is working with Andy Lee ahead of facing Deontay Wilder in a rematch in Las Vegas this weekend.

Fury was asked if he thinks an all-British clash with Joshua could follow.

RACING

Trainer Gordon Elliott has confirmed that Samcro has undergone a wind operation since his Saint Stephen’s Day run at Limerick.

The former Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle winner trailed Faugheen home in the Matchbook Betting Exchange Novice Chase in his last run.

Elliott says the eight-year-old is likely to go in the Marsh Chase at Cheltenham next month.