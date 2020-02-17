Sports Minister Shane Ross says he hopes his office’s handling of the FAI’s refinancing will be viewed as “successful”.

The former Dublin Rathdown TD, who lost his seat in the recent General Election, remians in the role until a new Government is formed.

In January the government announced a multi-million euro refinancing package for the FAI, after it was revealed the association were carrying debts of more than €60m.

Speaking this morning, the minister says dealing with the Olympic Council scandal in 2016 had helped him prepare for the issues in the FAI

SOCCER

It’s understood Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has told his players he won’t be leaving because of their two-year European ban.

The club are appealing against the punishment, which was handed down by UEFA for breaching their financial fair play rules.

Guardiola’s contract runs out at the end of next season.

It’s a big night for both Chelsea and Manchester United in the race for Champions League football.

The Blues host United at Stamford Bridge this evening at eight o clock, looking to consolidate 4th place in the table.

Odion Ighalo could make his debut after his deadline-day move to United, while Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is set to have a late fitness test.

***

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson says he’s “deeply saddened” by the passing of club legend Harry Gregg.

The ex-United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper has died at the age of 87.

He was often referred to as the “Hero of Munich” after helping pull survivors from the wreckage of the 1958 air disaster, in which 23 people died.

===

===

GAELIC GAMES

Laois and Westmeath meet in the quarter-finals of the Leinster under-20 Football Championship this evening.

Throw-in is at half-past-7 in MW Hire O’Moore Park.

===

===

GOLF

Rory McIlroy had to settle for a share of fifth place in his first tournament since returning to the top of golf’s world rankings.

A 2-over-par final round meant he slipped out of contention – and ended up three shots behind winner Adam Scott.