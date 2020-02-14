SOCCER

Dundalk kick off the defence of their S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division title this evening.

The three in-a-row chasing Lilywhites welcome Derry City to Oriel Park on the opening night of the new season.

Manager Vinny Perth is happy with their pre-season business https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/preseason.mp3

Last year’s First Division winners Shelbourne go to Cork City, Saint Pat’s take on Waterford and there’s a north-west derby between Finn Harps and Sligo.

Sadio Mane and James Milner are fit for Liverpool’s Premier League game against Norwich City tomorrow.

The Reds are 22-points clear at the top of the table and are closing in on a first title in 30 years.

Manager Jurgen Klopp was criticised for not attending the FA Cup win over Shrewsbury during the winter break, but he says it wasn’t much of a break it all https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/klopp-20.mp3

==

Wolves and Leicester return to action from their Premier League winter break this evening.

The visitors to Molineux have the chance to move up to second in the table, after some mixed form saw them drop behind Manchester City.

Wolves will be looking for 3 points to reignite their push for a European spot.

===

Two sides in poor form meet this evening in the Championship.

Hosts Hull have taken just one point from the last 18 available, while Swansea are without a win in four league games.

===

Kilmarnock say they’re investigating an allegation Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was racially abused on Wednesday night.

The Scottish Premiership club insists anyone found to be responsible will be banned from Rugby Park.

Kilmarnock beat Rangers 2-1.

RUGBY

Garry Ringrose is a doubt for the rest of the Guinness Six Nations.

The Ireland centre will definitely miss the trip to England on Sunday week as he recovers from a hand injury and he faces a race to be fit for the games with Italy and France.

Ulster back Will Addison missed the two-day training camp in Cork with a persistent calf issue.

===

Many of the players released by the Irish squad have been named in their provincial teams for Saturday’s Pro 14 action.

Dave Kearney, Luke McGrath, Ronan Kelleher, Will Connors and Max Deegan all start for Leinster against the Cheetahs at the RDS

Billy Burns and Stuart McCloskey both start for Ulster, while props Jack McGrath and Tom O’Toole are on the bench for the game at Ospreys

While Ultan Dillane and Dave Heffernan have returned to the Connacht starting team to face Cardiff Blues at the Sportsground

===

Munster have the chance to move to the summit of Conference B of the Guinness PRO14 this evening.

Johann van Graan’s will be seeking a bonus-point victory when they welcome the Southern Kings to Cork’s Irish Independent Park for a twenty-five-to-eight kick-off.

Glasgow host Zebre in Conference A.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is four shots off the lead heading into today’s second round at the Genesis Invitational.

The world number one will resume later from three-under-par with Matt Kuchar holding a three stroke advantage over the field at seven-under.

Tiger Woods is two-under after his opening round.

RACING

It’s been confirmed that back-to-back Aintree Grand National winner Tiger Roll will make his seasonal reappearance at Navan this weekend.

The Michael O’Leary-owned chaser will go in Sunday’s Boyne Hurdle.

Connections also confirmed Tiger Roll will defend his Grand National crown at Aintree, after he was allotted top weight this week.