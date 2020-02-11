GAELIC GAMES

The G-A-A’s Director General Tom Ryan has revealed that the final cost of the redevelopment of Pairc Ui Chaoimh will be around 96-million Euro.

He says there’s bank borrrowings of 21-point-five-million on the venue with Cork’s County Board also owing 10-million loan to the G-A-A.

The Association made that 10 million available “to fund critical stadium completion works, including the pitch”.

Ryan added that he’s hopeful the return of power-sharing in the Northern Ireland Assembly can help move along the planned works at Belfast’s Castement Park.

===

Cathal McShane admits he was close to signing for A-F-L club Adelaide.

The All-Star forward opted to remain with Tyrone after a ten-day trial with the Crows and he’s recently secured a job in his native county.

McShane says the lure of continuing to line out for the Red Hand was the primary reason behind his decision not to move to Australia https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/tyrone-1.mp3

===

Conor McKenna has returned home from Australia – and it’s unclear whether his A-F-L career is now over.

His club Essendon say “homesickness and family-related reasons” are behind the decision.

The Bombers added that McKenna has the full support of the club.

SOCCER

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy says they’re not “intimidated” by the prospect of going to Windsor Park in the Euro 2020 playoffs.

There’s a potentional showdown at the Belfast venue if Ireland overcome Slovakia and Northern Ireland defeat Bosnia in the semi-finals.

McCarthy says his players are experienced enough to handle a trip to Windsor Park

===

Manchester United have asked for permission to install rail seating for up to 1-and-a-half thousand fans at Old Trafford.

Their local Safety Advisory Group is reviewing a request to trial it in the north-east corner of the stadium.

The club believes areas allowing standing will help to “enhance spectator safety”.

===

Leeds hope to address their dreadful form this evening when they travel to Brentford in the Championship.

The Yorkshire club have won just one of their last five league matches and defeat will see them slip out of the automatic promotion spots.

Brentford could go second with a win, but Nottingham Forest could also move into the top two with a victory at home to Charlton.

===

Aberdeen have the chance to move up to third in the Scottish Premiership this evening.

They’re looking to end a run of five league matches without a win when they face relegation-threatened Hamilton.

RUGBY

Ireland lock Iain Henderson says they’re determined to secure the Triple Crown against England on Sunday week.

Andy Farrell’s side sit joint top of the Six Nations table following back-to-back victories over Scotland and Wales.

England registered a record 57-15 win when the sides met at Twickenham last August and Henderson says they’re determined to play much better https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/lunchrug.mp3

===

Leinster senior coach Stuart Lancaster says he’s not surprised that Andy Farrell has led Ireland to back-to-back wins at the start of their Guinness Six Nations campaign.

Lancaster worked with the new Ireland head-coach while in charge of England and he says Farrell’s credentials were “never in doubt”.

===

Gregor Townsend feels there’s still a place in the Scotland team for Finn Russell.

However, the head coach has revealed the fly-half has made it clear he won’t “adhere to the standards currently being lived by the group”.

Russell has missed Scotland’s opening two Six Nations matches after being disciplined for a breach of team protocol.

Townsend says the Racing (pron: rassing) 92 player disagreed with a ban on alcohol consumption.

===

Wasps have announced director of rugby Dai Young will step back from first team duties on an interim basis.

Lee Blackett will move from his role working with the backs to become temporary head coach.

Wasps are down in 9th place in the Premiership – with three wins from their first nine games.

RACING

Today’s rescheduled racing card at Punchestown has been cancelled due to snowfall at the Kildare venue.

Officials made the decision this morning when the track was found to be “unfit for racing” following an inspection.

Sunday’s original meeting had been postponed due to heavy rain.