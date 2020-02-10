The IRFU have released 13 players back their provinces, ahead of the Six Nations break weekend.

Andy Farrell’s side face England in their next game on Sunday February 23rd, with 23 man squad retained for an Irish training camp on Thursday.

Of the 13 players sent back to the provinces for this weekend’s Pro 14 action, Leinster’s Ronan Kelleher and Max Deegan are the only two who have featured in Ireland’s opening two games.

Dave Kearney, Luke McGrath and Will Connors will also rejoin Leinster training.

The others released back are Ultan Dillane and Dave Heffernan of Connacht, Munster pair Chris Farrell and Jack O’Donoghue, and Ulster quartet Billy Burns, Tom O’Toole, Stuart McCloskey and Jack McGrath.

England will go top of the Women’s Six Nations table, unless Scotland can cause a shock this afternoon.

They kick off at Murrayfield at half past one, in their rescheduled round 2 fixture, after their original game was postponed due to Storm Ciara.

A bonus point win for England would see them leapfrog Ireland at the top of the table.

Ireland made it two wins from two ysterday, scoring five tres in a comfortable 31-12 win against Wales at Energia Park in Donnybrook.

GAELIC GAMES

Former All-Ireland winning defender Anthony Moyles says the standard of umpiring in Gaelic Football needs to improve.

It comes after Kerry captain David Clifford was shown a controversial red card, late in their one-point defeat to Tyrone yesterday.

He was given a second yellow card after an altercation with a Tyrone defender, although replays suggested he had been dragged to the ground.

Moyles says officials need to apply more common sense to their decisions https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/MOYLES-1.mp3

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is officially back on top of golf’s world rankings.

It’s the first time the Ulsterman has been world number one since September 2015.

McIlroy didn’t play at last week’s PGA Tour event in Pebble Beach, but he’s moved up in ranking due to its two-year rolling format.

Canadian Nick Taylor battled strong winds to win yesterday’s A-T and T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

He claimed his second PGA Tour title with a four-shot victory – which also earned him a place at the Masters.

SNOOKER

Ken Doherty is in round one action at the Welsh Open this evening.

The Dubliner takes on England’s Mark King from 8-o’clock in the best of seven frames contest.

Racing

Bryan Cooper teamed up with Mullingar-based Andy McNamara to win the handicap chase with Flamingo’s Court at Thurles on Thursday. A well-supported 6/1 chance, the seven-year-old was in front after the third last fence and ran out a cosy five and a half-length winner at the line.

Brothers Gearoid and Gavin Brouder rode the first two horses home in the opportunity handicap hurdle at Naas on Saturday. It was Gearoid’s day as partnered the Val O’Brien-trained Muhaafiz to a three-length success. The 7/1 shot has an easy three lengths to spare to give the winning rider his first success since October of last year.

Motorsport

William Creighton and Liam Regan got their assault on the British Junior Rally Championship off to a great start by bringing their Fiesta R2 to victory in the opening round, the Cambrian Rally in North Wales.

The Co Down pair started sensibly on their first outing in the new car, holding fourth place following the first of seven stages as they became accustomed to the Ford, and climbing to the Junior category lead by half distance.

By the finish, they were 22 seconds clear of Scotland’s Finlay Retson, with Donegal’s David and Darragh Kelly in third position, another 77 seconds behind.

In the main rally, Motorsport Ireland Young Rally Driver of the Year Josh McErlean in his Hyundai i20 climbed from an early sixth place to third after stage four, but the Billy Coleman Award winner then damaged his car’s steering when he clipped a rock, and was forced to retire. Kerry’s Noel O’Sullivan co-drove Welshman Osian Price to second place overall, 38 seconds behind winner Matt Edwards.

Former National Navigation Trial champions Pakie Duffy and Evin Hughes scored a runaway win in the Midland MC event at Drumlish, Co Longford, finishing a crushing 74 marks ahead of runners up Derek Mackarel and Conor Boylan at the end of an 80 mile route made more difficult by the stormy weather conditions.

Veteran Joe McCann came out best in a close finish to the MEC Sporting Trial at Inch, Co Wexford, a single mark ahead of Roy Stewart, with Siobhan McCann another mark behind in third place.