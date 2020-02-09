RUGBY

Ireland will look to make it two wins from two in the Women’s Six Nations today.

Head coach Adam Griggs has made three changes for the clash with Wales.

Judy Bobbett makes her tournament debut in the second row.

Eimear Considine comes in at full-back, with Claire Keohane at out-half.

Kick-off is at 1pm at Energia Park.

In the men’s competition, France will look to follow up their win over England against Italy this afternoon.

Kick-off at the Stade de France is at 3pm.

GAELIC GAMES

A number of fixtures throughout the country have fallen victim to the effects of Storm Ciara and have had to be postponed following pitch inspections.

In Division One of the Allianz Football league Tyrone will now entertain Kerry in Edendork rather than Omagh.

Donegal and Galway’s clash in Letterkenny goes ahead though as does Meath and Mayo’s in Navan with all of those underway at 2pm.

In Division Two, Roscommon will look for their first win against Clare.

Elsewhere in that division, Laois and Cavan has had to be postponed as well as the Division 3 clash between Louth and Offaly, which had been fixed for Drogheda.

The Division 4 encounter between Wicklow and Sligo in Aughrim will also not go ahead today.

A number of Lidl National League matches have been cancelled, including Tipperary v Westmeath, Cavan v Wexford, Fermanagh vRoscommon and Kildare v Wicklow, with Meath v Monaghan moving to Dunganny.

And all Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League fixtures for the day have all been postponed.

SOCCER

Sheffield United can move up to fifth in the Premier League today.

The Blades will go within two points of the top four with victory over Bournemouth at Bramall Lane.

Kick off there is at 2pm.

Manchester City and West Ham’s clash at the Etihad later on with the club releasing a statement in the last hour pointing to public safety concerns.

***

Celtic can book their place in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup later.

They are away to Clyde from 2pm.

***

Here at home, today’s President’s Cup final between Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers has been postponed due to the poor weather conditions.

Discussions on a new date for the fixture that was due to take place at Oriel Park will take place in due course.

GOLF

Seamus Power is the only Irish interest left at the AT&T at Pebble Beach.

He’s in a tie for 44th on 4-under-par after shooting a level-par third round of 71 overnight.

Padraig Harrington and Graeme McDowell did not make the cut on 2-over and 3-over.

***

Cavan’s Leona Maguire finished up on 7-under-par at the Victoria Open in Australia.

That’s just one shot off the lead that is being decided by a playoff.

Antrim native Stephanie Meadow finished up in a tie for 20th on 2-under.

RACING

Today’s racing at Punchestown has been cancelled following a course inspection this morning.